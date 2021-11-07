Congress. BJP leaders flock to paddy farmer Beeraiah’s house, assure kin of help

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Several leaders of the Congress and BJP parties on Saturday called on paddy farmer Mamidi Beeraiah’s family members following the latter’s death on Thursday night. The 57-year-old farmer, who had been waiting to sell his paddy stock at the IKP centre in Lingampet mandal since October 27, died of a cardiac arrest while sleeping on his paddy heap near the centre. He belonged to Ailapur village.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy consoled Beeraiah’s family members over phone. He spoke to Beeraiah’s older son Rajendar. Revanth asserted that the Congress would stand by Beeraiah’s family and provide all support to the family. The Congress would start an agitation in the coming days to resolve farmers’ issues.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao reached Beeraiah’s house and consoled his family members. Komatireddy provided Rs 1 lakh cash to assist the family. He urged the District Collector to expedite the paddy purchasing process. The Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was cheating people in the name of ‘Bangaru Telangana’. The government was wasting public money on the pretext of irrigation projects, he alleged.

“Why did the government construct the Kaleshwaram project if it did not want to purchase paddy cultivated by the State’s farmers,” he questioned.

Compensation sought

The irrigation projects were only meant to benefit Andhra contractors, he alleged. Komatireddy urged the TRS government to solve the issues of farmers who grew crops for everyone and not just one religion or caste. He has demanded that the CM provide Rs 6 lakh to Mamidi Beeraiah’s family under Rythu Bima as compensation.

Speaking on the issue, Hanumantha Rao said that the government should hang its head in shame after Beeraiah’s death. Local Congress leader V Subhash Reddy and others were also present.BJP Kisan Morcha state incharge Goli Madhusudhan Reddy were among those who visited Beeraiah’s house. Yellareddy MLA J Surendar consoled the family members and directed the PACS secretary to provide financial assistance to Beeraiah’s family.