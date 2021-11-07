Former MLC Premsagar Rao gives ultimatum to Congress leadership

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Former Congress MLC Premsagar Rao has threatened to quit the party if his followers are not appointed to the party’s committees in the erstwhile Adilabad district and at the State level.Giving an ultimatum to the State leadership, the former MLC said that he would quit the Congress and float a new party named “Indira Congress” if the State unit didn’t dissolve all the new committees.

The senior Congress leader has alleged that during the appointment of new mandal and block committees, the party leadership neglected his followers even though he himself had served the party for decades in any situation, whether it was in power or not.

He also alleged that recently appointed TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy was purposefully trying to remove his followers from key positions. According to Premsagar Rao, party’s Adilabad district president Shajid Khan also turned a blind eye to senior leaders while appointing new block and mandal committees. The former MLC also alleged that the Congress lost the Huzurabad byelection due to the poor performance of Revanth as the TPCC chief

Premsagar Rao also lambasted the Congress leadership for giving priority to former minister G Vinod, who jumped ship many times and joined the grand old camp before the elections, while appointing the State-level disciplinary action committee. “The new party leadership neglected my followers while constituting new State-level committees too,” he lamented. The former MLC also alleged that the Congress lost the Huzurabad byelection due to the poor performance of Revanth Reddy as the TPCC president

