STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former MLC Premsagar Rao gives ultimatum to Congress leadership

Former Congress MLC Premsagar Rao has threatened to quit the party if his followers are not appointed to the party’s committees in the erstwhile Adilabad district and at the State level.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Former Congress MLC Premsagar Rao has threatened to quit the party if his followers are not appointed to the party’s committees in the erstwhile Adilabad district and at the State level.Giving an ultimatum to the State leadership, the former MLC said that he would quit the Congress and float a new party named “Indira Congress” if the State unit didn’t dissolve all the new committees.

The senior Congress leader has alleged that during the appointment of new mandal and block committees, the party leadership neglected his followers even though he himself had served the party for decades in any situation, whether it was in power or not. 

He also alleged that recently appointed TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy was purposefully trying to remove his followers from key positions. According to Premsagar Rao, party’s Adilabad district president Shajid Khan also turned a blind eye to senior leaders while appointing new block and mandal committees. The former MLC also alleged that the Congress lost the Huzurabad byelection due to the poor performance of Revanth as the TPCC chief

‘Party candidate lost in HZB due to poor performance of Revanth’

Premsagar Rao also lambasted the Congress leadership for giving priority to former minister G Vinod, who jumped ship many times and joined the grand old camp before the elections, while appointing the State-level disciplinary action committee. “The new party leadership neglected my followers while constituting new State-level committees too,” he lamented. The former MLC also alleged that the Congress lost the Huzurabad byelection due to the poor performance of Revanth Reddy as the TPCC president
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premsagar Rao Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp