Huzurabad MLA-elect Eatala Rajender criticises KCR for failing to create jobs in Telangana

He assured them that he would stand by all sections of Telangana in their fight for their rights and justice.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MLA-elect Eatala Rajender after paying tributes at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the Chief Minister for neither releasing job notifications nor extending unemployment benefits as promised in the election manifesto, Huzurabad MLA-elect Eatala Rajender questioned how could the government call Hyderabad an IT hub or an industrial hub.

Addressing BJP leaders and party workers in Hyderabad on Saturday, he demanded that the State government release a GO allowing people owning land to build 2BHK houses for themselves using the Centre’s funds for housing immediately. He assured them that he would stand by all sections of Telangana in their fight for their rights and justice.

No TS Bill without Sushma & Rajnath, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has stated that if not for the late Sushma Swaraj and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Telangana Bill wouldn’t have been tabled in Parliament. 
He recalled how 160 BJP MPs had unanimously supported the cause for Telangana statehood in the parliament at a time when there was not a single BJP MP from Telangana.

“If you have any self-respect, stand by all sections of Telangana who have made sacrifices for the State. Support us to bring an honest and sincere party to power, which will be free from dynastic rule, lies and deceit, which is only possible with the BJP,” he appealed, in a message directed towards unhappy politicians in the TRS.

Will stand by all sections: Eatala

Huzurabad MLA-elect and former minister Eatala Rajender assured the citizens that he would stand by all sections of people in Telangana in their fight for their rights and justice 

