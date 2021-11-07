Telangana High Court dismisses doctor's plea on staff allocation to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy dismissed a writ petition filed by Dr Munagala Jyothi, Assistant Civil Surgeon, questioning the final allocation of personnel done to the State Andhra Pradesh as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act-2014.

Petitioner’s counsel at the time of arguments submitted that the petitioner’s husband is a doctor in the State of Telangana and the petitioner has a minor child and she is taking care of the child all by herself in Andhra Pradesh.

Counsel for the other side informed the court that the petitioner had submitted the option claiming to be local to the Residuary State of Andhra Pradesh and opted for allotment to the State of Telangana. As per seniority and rank, the petitioner was tentatively allocated to Andhra Pradesh, and the authorities had invited online representations from those aggrieved by their tentative allocation within two weeks from the date of publication of the notification.

‘No representation submitted’

The petitioner did not submit any online representation against the tentative allocation made to the State of Andhra Pradesh.In view of the above submissions, the division refused to interfere with the order of allocation of the petitioner to the State of Andhra Pradesh and made it clear that there is no illegality or irregularity committed while allocating the petitioner to the State of Andhra Pradesh.