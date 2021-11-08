47th NTPC Raising Day celebrated in Telangana's Ramagudam

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The National Thermal Power Corporation Raising Day was celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm at NTPC-Ramagundam on Sunday, November 7, 2021. This was the 47th Raising Day of the Corporation.

The celebrations commenced with the Prabhat Pheri (morning walk), led by Chief General Manager (CGM), NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana, Sunil Kumar. Senior GMs, AGM (HR) and the representatives of various unions were present. Employees and their family members also participated in the morning walk.

Later in the day, Sunil Kumar hoisted the NTPC flag during a project-level function held at the May Day Park on the plant premises. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar emphasised on the glorious history of the company and its contributions to the development of the country.

He also pointed out that even the Covid-19 outbreak could affect the efforts of the Corporation that helped ensure uninterrupted power supply to various parts of India. He also highlighted the performance of NTPC-Ramagundam and the progress of NTPC-Telangana project.