Fare hike inevitable, says Telangana State Road Transport Corporation chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan affirmed on Sunday, November 7, 2021, that the proposed hike in fares of TSRTC buses was inevitable and a nominal decrease in diesel prices would have no impact over the decision.

Briefing mediapersons following a review meeting with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Corporation MD VC Sajjanar at Transport Bhavan in Khairatabad, the chairman said the Corporation had come up with certain proposals on the amount by which the fares should be hiked.

These include a hike of 25 paise per km on Pallevelugu and city ordinary services, 30 paise hike on Express and other upper categories, besides Metro and other upper categories in the city. Govardhan clarified that the Corporation will arrive at a decision shortly after the Chief Minister’s nod.

“Earlier, the proposals were forwarded to the Chief Minister about two months ago. We have come to a conclusion after deliberations on the matter and the hike is inevitable,” the chairman added. The last time that the Corporation hiked fares was in December, 2019.