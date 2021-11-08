STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Real-time toilet monitoring system in Telangana's Urban Local Bodies

A mobile app is also available for regular monitoring of cleanliness, infrastructure availability, toilet maintenance, record keeping and Covid-19 response. 

Published: 08th November 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Toilet

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For management of public toilets, a real-time monitoring system called ‘Pattana Pragathi Toilet Monitoring  System’ (PPTMS) has been developed in 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State by Telangana Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) in partnership with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

V Srinivasa Chary, Professor and Director, Urban Governance, ASCI, tweeted: “.@cdmatelangana in partnership with .@ASCIMEDIA has developed ICT-based monitoring system of public toilets to make .@livabletownsts  in TGS. First state to invest in monitoring, at scale.’’

The salient features of PPTMS include a web portal to capture information on toilet infrastructure development, design features, and operation and maintenance plans. A mobile app is also available for regular monitoring of cleanliness, infrastructure availability, toilet maintenance, record keeping and Covid-19 response. ULBs need to collect and analyse relevant data to determine if the programme has fulfilled its goal.

Municipal  Administration and Urban Development has established about 9,088 public toilets (5,448 for men and 3,640 for women)  in 141 ULBs excluding GHMC. According to CDMA officials, various parameters of the toilets are inspected by municipal staff every Tuesday and Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PPTMS Pattana Pragathi Toilet Monitoring  System CDMA Telangana Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration ASCI Administrative Staff College of India GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp