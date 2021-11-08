Real-time toilet monitoring system in Telangana's Urban Local Bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For management of public toilets, a real-time monitoring system called ‘Pattana Pragathi Toilet Monitoring System’ (PPTMS) has been developed in 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State by Telangana Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) in partnership with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

V Srinivasa Chary, Professor and Director, Urban Governance, ASCI, tweeted: “.@cdmatelangana in partnership with .@ASCIMEDIA has developed ICT-based monitoring system of public toilets to make .@livabletownsts in TGS. First state to invest in monitoring, at scale.’’

The salient features of PPTMS include a web portal to capture information on toilet infrastructure development, design features, and operation and maintenance plans. A mobile app is also available for regular monitoring of cleanliness, infrastructure availability, toilet maintenance, record keeping and Covid-19 response. ULBs need to collect and analyse relevant data to determine if the programme has fulfilled its goal.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development has established about 9,088 public toilets (5,448 for men and 3,640 for women) in 141 ULBs excluding GHMC. According to CDMA officials, various parameters of the toilets are inspected by municipal staff every Tuesday and Friday.