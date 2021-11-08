Touch me and see what happens to you: Telangana CM KCR dares BJP's Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, November 7, 2021, dared BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to touch him and see what would happen. The Chief Minister, who grew angry for the barrage of insinuations against him by the BJP leader, said at a news conference: “What do you think of yourself? I have been forgiving you even though you are making gutter level utterances. You are saying that you would send me to jail. Do it. I dare you to touch me and see what would happen to you.”

The Chief Minister was annoyed by Sanjay Kumar and a host of other BJP leaders carrying out a campaign of calumny against him that he was despot and that he was perpetuating family rule. On several occasions Sanjay Kumar had said corruption had reigned all over the State under KCR’s rule and that he has evidence to show that KCR had amassed wealth in the execution of irrigation projects. He also said that once the BJP comes to power in TS, the TRS chief would be sent to jail.

While daring Sanjay Kumar to get an order from the Centre that it would procure all Rabi rice produced in the State, he warned him against making derogatory comments. “Till now, I did not attach much importance to his comments. It was like street dogs barking at an elephant as it goes by. But these days, the BJP State president was misleading the farmers asking them to go in for paddy in Rabi.

If the farmers raise paddy once again, they would be in serious trouble because there would be no takers as Centre has made it clear that it would not take the parboiled rice produced from Rabi paddy,” he said and added in a jeering tone whether Sanjay Kumar could read the correspondence between the State and the Centre and whether he could comprehend anything that is written in the documents.

Won’t allow anyone to harm farmers: KCR

“I would not have minded if the allegations were levelled against me. But the BJP leader has gone one step ahead and was trying to lead the farmers up the garden path which I cannot tolerate. That is why I have opened my mouth. If anyone tries to harm the interests of Telangana farmers, I am there in the forefront, protecting them. Ours is a party which led Telangana movement. After all who are you? We can snub you out in no time,” he said.

The Chief Minister also warned Sanjay Kumar and other leaders that he would take action against them in accordance with law if they crossed the line of decency and spoke the way they liked. “The State BJP president says he would force the State government to procure Rabi paddy. But the Centre says no to procurement which means that he would have to force the Centre and not the State to procure. If you do not, I will force you to make the Centre procure the paddy.

If we come on to the road and begin protesting against the Centre where would you stand. Remember we are a very powerful party in the State,” he said. The Chief Minister also wondered whether the State BJP president has turned arrogant. “You are talking rot without any basis or reason. You are suffering from a bloated ego. If you keep shooting your mouth off like this, you would not be able to lead a comfortable life in Telangana,” he warned.

Rao warns Bandi of legal action

