25 injured after lorry crashes into bus in Adilabad district, third incident in a week

The RTC bus was travelling from Jainath to Adilabad, while the lorry was going from Adilabad towards Maharashtra.

Road accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In the third incident of a bus being involved in an accident in the erstwhile Adilabad district within one week, as many as 25 passengers were hurt when the RTC bus in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Tharanam village in Jainath mandal, on Monday. The injured passengers were shifted to RIMS Hospital for treatment.

The RTC bus was travelling from Jainath to Adilabad, while the lorry was going from Adilabad towards Maharashtra. The lorry driver suddenly lost control, due to which the lorry collided with the bus. Adilabad municipal chairman Jogu Premender was passing by the site when he noticed the vehicles post the accident. He stopped his vehicle and helped shift all the injured passengers to RIMS hospital in four ambulances.

Later, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured passengers, as well as about the incident. The police have filed a case over the accident.This is the third such accident involving a bus that has occurred in the district in the past week. On November 4, an RTC bus going to Mancherial from Adilabad had stopped at Gudithanoor bus stand in Jainath mandal for taking in passengers.

After that when the bus was going from the bus stand towards National Highway-44, a lorry on the way to Adilabad hit the bus, as a result of which the bus turned and fell on its side. A total of 11 passengers were injured in the accident.Apart from this, on November 3, a private bus overturned near Kondapur bypass road in Nirmal district.

Injured persons shifted to RIMS
Adilabad municipal chairman Jogu Premender was passing by the site when he noticed the vehicles post the accident. He stopped his vehicle and helped shift all the injured passengers to RIMS hospital in four ambulances

Telangana road accident
