Another paddy farmer kills self in Telangana due to mounting debts

According to his family members, the ryot owned around six acres and has two kids.

Published: 09th November 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, poison

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In yet another tragic incident, a paddy farmer killed himself by consuming pesticide at Hanumajipet village under Banswada town police station limits, on Monday. The victim has been identified as Singam Shankar, 51. 

According to sources, Shankar completed harvesting his paddy on Sunday, after which he returned home. However, he decided to go back to the fields at night to protect the harvested produce. He left for the fields at around 8 pm.

Shankar’s body was found by his nephew Pavan who went to the farmland at around 8.30 am. He immediately shifted the ryot to a government hospital in Banswada, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Shankar’s body was handed over to his relatives later in the day after postmortem examination.

According to his family members, the ryot owned around six acres and has two kids. Reportedly, one of his kids suffered a paralysis and the ryot had to spend a lot of money for her treatment. However, the doctors couldn’t bring her back to normal. Shankar was depressed over this.

Speaking to Express, the ryot’s son Singam Venkatesh said that his father spent around `20 lakh for his sister’s treatment, which left him in debt. He also spent a lot of money for drilling 30 borewells in the fields as they were not getting water. This too added to the mounting dues. Venkatesh said that all these issues might have forced Shankar to take the extreme step.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

