I’m clean, bring on any probe you want, roars Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he was a straightforward man running a government which was free of corruption, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that he was ready to face any inquiry. “I have no shady businesses. I am ready for any inquiry. Only those with a shady past should be scared. I am clean. You cannot do anything to me. I will not be cowed down by your bullying tactics. Thaataku chappullaku bedaram (Not scared of your empty threats). On the contrary, we will fight back. All your efforts will boomerang,” Rao said in reply to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who made the allegation against him earlier in the day.

The CM also sounded a tad philosophical stating that victory and defeat are common in democracy. “Parties sometimes come to power and at other times sit in the Opposition,” he said. “Our bosses are people. We will take orders from Telangana samaajam (society). We’ll accept whatever role they bestow on us. If we are voted to power, we will serve them. If they want us to sit in the Opposition, we will oblige them. I told our party leaders not to be proud of our victories or be discouraged by defeats,” Rao said.

Bearing down on the Narendra Modi government, the Chief Minister said: “The Narendra Modi government has two rubber stamps. Whoever questions BJP government’s policies or opposes them will be branded as traitors. The second rubber stamp will be used later, leading to ED and IT raids. Any dimwit in the country can state without any difficulty which party spends more on elections,” he said. “I only wanted the Centre to protect our country from Chinese aggression. Does that amount to betrayal of the country,” he asked.

On the BJP State president’s statement that he would plough the farmhouse of the Chief Minister in every which way, Rao retorted: “Are you a tractor driver to plough my land. It is not a farmhouse. It is a farmer’s house. I purchased the land and have all documents. I sold a property in Siddipet and paid Rs 3.70 crore income tax.” Rao further warned Sanjay: “Naa Kodakaa come to my farmhouse, I will break you into six pieces. I am living on agriculture. Is it wrong? You are saying that I am a drunkard. Did you serve liquor to me? Or work as a bartender for me?”

In the fiery attack, the Chief Minister frequently referred to Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders as “brokers and jokers”. Demanding that the Central government procure the entire stock of Kharif rice produced in Telangana, TRS leaders along with scores of farmers will organise dharnas at all Assembly segment headquarter towns.

Rao demanded that the Central government should withdraw its anti-farmer laws. Rao called upon farmers to obstruct BJP leaders in villages and demand procurement of paddy. “Those who wanted to do padayatra can do so now,” Rao remarked. The Chief Minister demanded that the Central government withdraw cess on petrol and diesel, if it had any concern towards the people. He advised farmers not raise paddy in Rabi as they depend on the Centre, which refused to buy Rabi paddy.

‘Congress, a useless party’

Stating that there was no alternative to TRS in the State, Rao said that “Congress is a dikku maalina party and desam lo khatam ayindi (useless party and wiped out from the country). It cannot be lifted by using any number of jacks,” Rao said.

The CM said that he would arrange six helicopters to show that farmers had cultivated paddy in 62 lakh acres. Dalit Bandhu would be implemented and a budgetary provision of Rs 20,000 crore would be made next year, he assured.

“Bandi Sanjay said those who did not participate in separate State movement were in the Cabinet. We are a political party now and inviting elders from other parties and using their experience. Why did BJP include Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Union Cabinet? Does he belong to RSS or the BJP,” Rao shot back. On Sanjay’s comments on the proposed Federal Front of KCR, Rao said: “Do you want Federal Front urgently?”.

The CM said that there was no Centre’s money in the sheep distribution programme, as claimed by Bandi Sanjay. “If Sanjay proves that even a paisa has been contributed by the Centre, I will resign as CM,” Rao said. “I will fight for the welfare of the State and people, till my last breath,” Rao averred.

60,000 jobs

Rao said that the State government would soon fill up 60,000 to 70,000 jobs, after the existing employees adjusted in districts as per the new zonal system.

‘Are you a bartender?’

The CM defended his comments on the Chinese incursion. He tore into BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on his ‘drunkard’ insult asking if the latter worked as a bartender

KCR’s demands

The Centre should state that it will buy the entire stock of Kharif rice from Telangana

The Centre should withdraw cess on petrol and diesel so that one litre petrol will be available at Rs 77 and a litre of diesel for Rs 68

The Centre should withdraw anti-farmer laws