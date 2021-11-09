STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao to pay for Scheduled Tribe girl’s education at IIT

Due to their poor financial situation, Srilatha had found it difficult to arrange the money required for expenses.

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday met K Srilatha, a resident of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, and promised to help her pursue her studies.Srilatha completed her Intermediate in 2021 with an aggregate of 97 per cent. She also secured 919th rank in JEE (Advanced) ST Category and secured admission at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, in the B.Tech (Ceramic Engineering) course. 

Her father Balakrishna and mother Radha work as daily wage labourers. Due to their poor financial situation, Srilatha had found it difficult to arrange the money required for expenses. Learning about her situation through media reports, Rama Rao invited the family to Hyderabad and provided the required financial assistance to Srilatha to complete her education in IIT. 

