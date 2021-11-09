Telangana: Gouds, SCs, STs get liquor store licences in bid to economically empower them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday said that in a bid to economically empower SCs, STs and the Goud community, the State government had decided to bring in reservations in allocation of licences for liquor stores for these communities.On Monday, several licences were allocated to members of these communities in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet by drawing of lots.

A total of 756 liquor store licences, out of 2,620 to be allocated across the State, were allocated to the communities. About 363 licences were provided to members of Goud community, 262 to SCs and 131 were allocated to STs under the quotas. A tender will be called for allocation of the remaining 1,864 licences in the open category, Goud said.Calling the move a historical step by the State government, Goud applauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for providing reservations to the economically backward classes.