Telangana HC grants conditional bail to Teenmar Mallanna 

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that he was innocent of the charges and that the police had foisted a false case against him.

Published: 09th November 2021

Teenmar Mallanna

Teenmar Mallanna (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High court of Telangana on Monday granted conditional bail to Chinthapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, in a case registered against him by the Medipally police on charges of insulting SCs and STs.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that he was innocent of the charges and that the police had foisted a false case against him. “The petitioner has been in custody since August 28 in connection with this specific case. He does not have any criminal antecedent and is willing to abide by the terms and conditions imposed by this court in the event of granting him bail,” the counsel said. 

After hearing the counsel, Justice G Sridevi granted conditional bail upon executing a personal bond of `15,000 with two sureties, each to the satisfaction of the Third Metropolitan Magistrate at LB Nagar. 
The petitioner must also appear before the investigation authorities on the second Saturday of every month between 10 am and 5 pm till the completion of the probe.

If he is found involved in similar offences, the liberty granted to him will automatically stand cancelled and he would be taken into custody forthwith, the court said. “The petitioner should not interfere in the investigation, intimidate or induce the material witnesses,” the court said.

