STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Ryots furious as officials refuse to purchase paddy

Authorities of local market in Veenavanka refused to procure paddy from us for not voting for the TRS candidate in HZB bypoll: Farmers

Published: 09th November 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy farmers belonging to Reddipalli village in Veenavanka mandal stage a protest seeking procurement of their crop

Paddy farmers belonging to Reddipalli village in Veenavanka mandal stage a protest seeking procurement of their crop

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ KAMAREDDY: At a time when farmers are struggling to sell their paddy produce, the officials of a local procurement centre at Reddipalli village in Veenavanka mandal reportedly refused to procure the produce from ryots since “they did not vote for the TRS candidate in the Huzurabad byelection”.

In light of this, scores of farmers belonging to Reddipalli village staged a protest here on Monday. They also staged a rasta roko and a dharna on the main road. During the stir, the protesters stated that the procurement centre officials refused to procure their paddy claiming that it contained dust. The protesters also mentioned that the officials were taking revenge for “not voting for Gellu Srinivas Yadav in the Huzurabad bypoll”.

Alleging that the market committee officials were not following rules, though the State government has clearly stated that it would purchase paddy containing dust too, the farmers demanded that the authorities take stern action against errant officials. On learning about the protest, police rushed to the spot, pacified the farmers and made them call off the stir. 

Farmers protest at Birkur too

Scores of ryots staged a protest in front of the Birkur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) office on Monday, alleging that they were facing major financial loss due to the negligence of officials in the procurement process.

After an hour-long protest, the PACS staffers promised the ryots that they would look into the matter immediately. Speaking to Express, Aalugu Gangaram, a farmer belonging to Birkur village, said that though he sold 772 bags of paddy, the officials removed 2.5 kg from every quintal citing it as dust. He also said that the society office bearers and employees were working hand-in-hand with rice millers, leaving the ryots in dire straits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy farmers Telangana
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp