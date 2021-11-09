STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies soon after delivery at government hospital in Telangana

On learning about the protest, District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui constituted a special team to inquire the matter, with local RDO as the inquiry officer. 

Published: 09th November 2021

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman died after giving birth to a baby at the Bhainsa Government Area Hospital, in the wee hours of Monday. The victim has been identified as P Rekha, a resident of Belgam thanda in Kubeer mandal. Meanwhile, soon after Rekha’s demise, her family members staged a protest in front of the hospital building alleging that she died due to the negligence of the doctors and medical staffers.

According to sources, Rekha was admitted to the Area Hospital with labour pains on Sunday evening. After they performed a scan, the doctors said that the victim could undergo a normal delivery.However, though they waited for hours, the woman couldn’t deliver the baby and began experiencing heavy bleeding too. Even then, the doctors did not take any measures to provide her proper medical attention. Somehow, Rekha managed to give birth to the baby by midnight. Tragically, she died due to excessive bleeding in the wee hours of Monday.

While staging protest, the tribal woman’s family members alleged that the medical staffers left her unattended though Rekha’s condition deteriorated.On learning about the protest, District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui constituted a special team to inquire the matter, with local RDO as the inquiry officer. The Collector will take action based on the report.

