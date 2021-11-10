STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar raises Dalit Bandhu pitch with ‘Dappula Motha’

During the rally Sanjay Kumar demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately release funds to the bank accounts of 17,000 SC beneficiaries of Huzurabad constituency.

Published: 10th November 2021

Dappu artistes participate in a rally organised by the BJP SC Morcha demanding implementation of Dalit Bandhu across the State.

Dappu artistes participate in a rally organised by the BJP SC Morcha demanding implementation of Dalit Bandhu across the State. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has declared that his party would wage a relentless movement against the State government till all SC beneficiaries across the State receive Rs 10 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The BJP SC Morcha held a ‘Dappula Motha’ rally from Babu Jagjivan Ram’s statue at LB Stadium to Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue near Tank Bund, wherein SCs beat drums, to pressurise the State government to implement the scheme. During the rally Sanjay Kumar demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately release funds to the bank accounts of 17,000 SC beneficiaries of the Huzurabad constituency.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s remarks on Monday, November 8, 2021, where he had stated that there were underlying reasons for not making a Dalit the Chief Minister, he demanded for those reasons to be revealed.He also found fault with Rao comparing Indian economy with that of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“Did you forget Rs 500 crore given to Sri Lanka and 5,000 tonnes of wheat given to Afghanistan by India in their time of need?” he questioned. He also asked why the State government had not started procuring paddy from farmers despite the Centre agreeing to procure 60 lakh tonnes paddy from Telangana.

