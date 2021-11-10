STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite his rant, KCR will continue to toe PM Modi’s line, says Telangana Congress chief Revanth

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the Chief Minister to speak against Sanjay Kumar, so as to reduce the scope of the Congress party. 

Published: 10th November 2021

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the way Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took potshots at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that despite all his ranting, Rao would continue to toe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s line. 

at a party workshop held in Kompally

During a chit-chat with media persons at Kompally on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, he said if Rao was serious about helping farmers, he should have passed a resolution against the farm laws in the Assembly. He wondered as to why his government was not announcing MSP when it was talking about alternate crops. 

“KCR does not have an agricultural policy and he is in nexus with seed companies. Rather than making a decision on procurement on paddy, he is gearing up to protest against the Centre,” Revanth said. The PCC chief further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the Chief Minister to speak against Sanjay Kumar, so as to reduce the scope of the Congress party. 

“KCR had thrown down a challenge to Sanjay. Can he do the same to Modi? The press conference arranged by KCR was not against BJP, but Bandi, despite knowing that the latter is a non-entity in the eyes of the Central leadership. All the fuss was because of the relationship he has established with Modi and Amit Shah to save his own skin,” he added. 

