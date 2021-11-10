Don’t mess with KCR, he is as tough as ever: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao warns BJP

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, warned the BJP against underestimating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he is as tough now as he was during the heady days of Telangana movement.“The Chief Minister will lead the party from the front. He may be looking soft but he is as tough inside as he was in the past. The BJP cannot get away with making insinuations against the Chief Minister and other leaders of the party,” he said.

Addressing the party workers here, he recalled the Telangana movement days and how the party workers are now itching to stage some action on the roads. “I know all of you want some action. The Chief Minister and the TRS will fight against the BJP for its doublespeak. In Telangana, they want the farmers to go in for paddy in Rabi this season and in Delhi they say that they would not procure Rabi rice from the farmers,” he said. He called upon the farmers to gear up for the first phase of dharnas in all constituencies on November 12.

“All of you should show the same fighting spirit that you had shown during the Telangana movement,” he said, asking them to hit back at the BJP with all their might. “If they say one word against you, you say 100 words. If they hit you with a brick, you hit back with a stone,” he said, promising them that they would see a different KCR in future.

He said that the BJP had no answer to the questions that KCR had raised recently on paddy procurement. Unable to come up with a sound argument, they are now trying to confuse the farmers on the issue. As the Centre had said it would not procure parboiled rice that comes from Rabi paddy, the CM advised the farmers to go in for alternative crops with an intention to make sure that they are not subjected to any financial loss. Even though people in other states knew how progressive the policies of Telangana are, the State BJP is not in a position to appreciate them.