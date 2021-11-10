‘Made in Telangana’ e-mall to open in January

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant move aimed at improving the income of entrepreneurs and individuals across the State, the Telangana government has come up with Made in Telangana, an online mall to help MSMEs sell their products through a single platform.

Though the mall has been formally inaugurated by Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, it would be open for buyers from January. The online mall, hosted by online ecosystem GlobalLinker, is currently inviting more sellers to list their products and services. Within seven hours of the launch of the platform, 120 SMEs showed interest to sell their product at this mall.

Made in Telangana will provide commission-free services to sellers, allowing them to maximise their profits and increase their outreach. GlobalLinker Director Malavika Jaggi said, “The focus will be on Telangana specialities like Pochampally sarees, pearls, bidri work, Warangal durries, etc.”