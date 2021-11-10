STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana businessman builds school with own funds

KT Rama Rao added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would take more measures to strengthen the education system in Telangana.

The newly constructed ZP High School in Kamareddy on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed Bibipet ZP High School at Kamareddy on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Rama Rao said that the school would be upgraded as an Intermediate college soon and that he would invite actor Mahesh Babu to a separate function organised at the school. Businessman and Margam Foundation chief Thimmanna Gari Subhash Reddy, a native of Bibipet, constructed the school building using his own funds. He spent nearly Rs 6 crore for the same. The building was constructed in memory of his parents Susheela and Narayana Reddy. 

MP BB Patil donated Rs 11 lakh and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan Rs 3 lakh towards the school maintenance fund. The building has 32 classrooms, a centralised sound system, dining halls and other amenities. Rama Rao added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would take more measures to strengthen the education system in Telangana. He also congratulated Subhash Reddy for his philanthropic services. 

