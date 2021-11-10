Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao gets additional portfolio of Medical & Health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao will henceforth hold the additional portfolio of Medical and Health. The State government made an official announcement to this effect on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been holding the portfolio since Eatala Rajender was removed from the Cabinet on April 30. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Harish Rao conducted health reviews with officials on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Harish Rao has been given the health portfolio at a time the State government is planning to spend Rs 10,000 crore in next two years on developing medical and health infrastructure in the State.