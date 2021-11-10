STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger on prowl in Telangana's Tadvai, Mangapet forest areas

The Forest Department has sounded the alarm in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary and has also put its entire staff on high alert, following the reports of tiger movement.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:30 AM

Representational image of tiger.

Representational image of tiger. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Tiger movement was reported in Kamaram, Narsingapuram and Kathigudem villages in the Tadvai and Mangapet forest limits in Mulugu district on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Gripped by fear, the villagers are hesitant to even step out of their homes, let alone go to work in the fields. 

Reportedly, the tiger killed a cow in Kathigudem village of Mangapet mandal. The Forest Department has sounded the alarm in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary and has also put its entire staff on high alert, following the reports of tiger movement.

Speaking to the media, Mangapet Forest Range Officer (FRO) Mohammad Shakeel Pasha said that teams had been deployed to identify the big cat. “CCTV cameras are also installed to track its movement,” said Pasha. 

