STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS’ Telangana Vijaya Garjana meeting postponed

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tour to Warangal and Hanamkonda on Wednesday was also cancelled.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

TRS workers ecstatic as newly re-elected party president and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses them at the TRS plenary in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | Sayantan Ghosh)

TRS workers ecstatic as newly re-elected party president and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses them at the TRS plenary in Hyderabad. (File photo | Sayantan Ghosh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed Telangana Vijaya Garjana meeting of TRS in Warangal on November 29 has been postponed due to the model code of conduct which came into force from Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after MLC elections to Local Authorities’ Constituencies were announced. TRS leaders involved in arrangements for the event said they had no other option but to postpone the meeting. But, the TRS has not announced the decision officially.   

The model code of conduct will be in force in nine erstwhile districts in the State, except in Hyderabad. 
The TRS had originally proposed to conduct the Vijaya Garjana meeting on November 15 to highlight the achievements of the government in the last seven months. However, as requested by some TRS leaders, the meeting was postponed to November 29, marking Deeksha Divas. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tour to Warangal and Hanamkonda on Wednesday was also cancelled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Telangana Vijaya Garjana meeting Warangal Local Authorities Constituencies Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Hanamkonda Deeksha Divas
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp