TRS’ Telangana Vijaya Garjana meeting postponed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed Telangana Vijaya Garjana meeting of TRS in Warangal on November 29 has been postponed due to the model code of conduct which came into force from Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after MLC elections to Local Authorities’ Constituencies were announced. TRS leaders involved in arrangements for the event said they had no other option but to postpone the meeting. But, the TRS has not announced the decision officially.

The model code of conduct will be in force in nine erstwhile districts in the State, except in Hyderabad.

The TRS had originally proposed to conduct the Vijaya Garjana meeting on November 15 to highlight the achievements of the government in the last seven months. However, as requested by some TRS leaders, the meeting was postponed to November 29, marking Deeksha Divas. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tour to Warangal and Hanamkonda on Wednesday was also cancelled.