Congress ignores ex-MLC’s warning on committees

Disband DCC committees in 3 days or I will form new party, Premsagar Rao had warned

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Former MLC Kokkirala Premsagar Rao will decide his future course of action after the TPCC ignored his ultimatum to disband the DCC committees appointed for Adilabad and Asifabad districts. He had said that he would form a party by the name of Indira Congress if his demands were not met.

Instead of agreeing to his demands, the TPCC instead organised a meeting with Adilabad and Nirmal districts’ DCC presidents and leaders on Monday and urged them to strengthen the party. A Congress leader from the district said the mandal and block committees had been formed after getting the approval of TPCC, and leaders who had been actively working for the party for years were appointed.

Premsagar Rao, in an open revolt against the State party leadership, had given the latter an ultimatum of three days to disband all the new committees appointed by the new Adilabad district president Shajid Khan, and the State level disciplinary committee appointed by leaders like G Vinod who, as Premsagar Rao had pointed out, had left and rejoined the party many times.

