RTC sends legal notices to Allu Arjun and Rapido over ad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC on Wednesday asked bike taxi app Rapido to withdraw its commercial featuring actor Allu Arjun. Sending a legal notice to the company and the actor, the corporation warned that it would initiate legal action as the ad degraded the public transport service. In a video message, TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar held that degrading the competitor by naming a brand was “not good business ethics”. “Celebrities should think twice before signing, as they influence the masses.”

Sajjanar later tweeted, “No personal interest in sending legal notices. Degrading #publictransport will not be tolerated by #TSRTC management, passengers and its staff. #TSRTC is at the service of #commonman. Eminent Personalities Should Promote Ads Which Improve The #publictransport.”

