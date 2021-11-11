STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC sends legal notices to Allu Arjun and Rapido over ad

The TSRTC on Wednesday asked bike taxi app Rapido to withdraw its commercial featuring actor Allu Arjun.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC on Wednesday asked bike taxi app Rapido to withdraw its commercial featuring actor Allu Arjun. Sending a legal notice to the company and the actor, the corporation warned that it would initiate legal action as the ad degraded the public transport service.  In a video message, TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar held that degrading the competitor by naming a brand was “not good business ethics”. “Celebrities should think twice before signing, as they influence the masses.”

Sajjanar later tweeted, “No personal interest in sending legal notices. Degrading #publictransport will not be tolerated by #TSRTC management, passengers and its staff. #TSRTC is at the service of #commonman. Eminent Personalities Should Promote Ads Which Improve The #publictransport.” 
 

