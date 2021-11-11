Telangana High Court seeks basis of reservations for liquor stores

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday questioned the government as to what was the basis on which the government made reservations for different castes while allocating licences of liquor shops for the year 2021-23.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Vasireddy Ravikanth and another plea filed by a person from Khammam district, questioning the constitutional validity of the notification issued by the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, providing reservations of 15, 10 and 5 per cent to Gouds, SCs and STs while allocating licences to liquor shops.

Justice K Lakshman directed Special Government Pleader Radhiv Reddy to furnish written instruction in the case by Thursday, i.e. November 12, 2021, as licences of the existing wine shops would expire by November 18, 2021, and adjourned the case.