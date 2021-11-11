STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court seeks basis of reservations for liquor stores

Justice K Lakshman directed Special Government Pleader Radhiv Reddy to furnish written instruction in the case by Thursday

Published: 11th November 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday questioned the government as to what was the basis on which the government made reservations for different castes while allocating licences of liquor shops for the year 2021-23.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Vasireddy Ravikanth and another plea filed by a person from Khammam district, questioning the constitutional validity of the notification issued by the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, providing reservations of 15, 10 and 5 per cent to Gouds, SCs and STs while allocating licences to liquor shops.

Justice K Lakshman directed Special Government Pleader Radhiv Reddy to furnish written instruction in the case by Thursday, i.e. November 12, 2021, as licences of the existing wine shops would expire by November 18, 2021, and adjourned the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court reservations for liquor stores
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp