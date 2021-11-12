16-year-old girl’s wedding averted in Telangana's Karimnagar village

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The wedding of a 16-year-old girl to an older man was averted at Veldi village in Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district on Thursday.Based on a tip-off, ICDS Child Development Officer K Sabitha Kumari, along with revenue, police and Child Line officials, rushed to the function hall where the wedding was being hosted.

Though the parents of the bride and the groom were adamant that they get married right away, the officials managed to convince them to postpone the wedding until the girl turns 18. “Child marriage is a social evil that affects children physically, mentally, and emotionally. In a majority of such cases, parents feel that child marriage is the end of troubles for girls. But it is not so,” said Sabitha Kumari, while counselling the two families.