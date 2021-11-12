BJP staging stirs with no knowledge: Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that BJP leaders were staging dharnas over paddy purchases without having even minimum knowledge of the issue. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Reddy said till Wednesday, the State government had opened 3,500 paddy purchasing centres across the State, where purchases were ongoing, he said. The government was also paying the farmers and had already deposited `1,000 crore into their accounts, he added.

BJP leaders staging dharnas demanding the State to purchase paddy was meaningless, said Reddy, addressing a press meet. Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, who was also present, said it was unfortunate that a leader who lacked basic knowledge had become the BJP State president. BJP leaders were organising dharnas while posing as farmers, he alleged.

Reddy said paddy was earlier raised in 60 lakh acres and farmers were now ready to raise it in 80 lakh acres. Reddy demanded Bandi Sanjay Kumar to bring a letter from the Central government with an assurance that the Centre would buy the entire Kharif paddy produced in Telangana.