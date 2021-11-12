STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP staging stirs with no knowledge: Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

BJP leaders staging dharnas demanding the State to purchase paddy was meaningless, said Reddy, addressing a press meet.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Palla Rajeswara Reddy meets CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that BJP leaders were staging dharnas over paddy purchases without having even minimum knowledge of the issue. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Reddy said till Wednesday, the State government had opened 3,500 paddy purchasing centres across the State, where purchases were ongoing, he said. The government was also paying the farmers and had already deposited `1,000 crore into their accounts, he added.

BJP leaders staging dharnas demanding the State to purchase paddy was meaningless, said Reddy, addressing a press meet. Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, who was also present, said it was unfortunate that a leader who lacked basic knowledge had become the BJP State president. BJP leaders were organising dharnas while posing as farmers, he alleged.  

Reddy said paddy was earlier raised in 60 lakh acres and farmers were now ready to raise it in 80 lakh acres. Reddy demanded Bandi Sanjay Kumar to bring a letter from the Central government with an assurance that the Centre would buy the entire Kharif paddy produced in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rythu Bandhu Samithi BJP Palla Rajeshwar Reddy paddy purchases
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp