Case against VANPIC, Prasad politically motivated: Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy,

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akhtar of the Telangana High Court, on Thursday, continued the hearing of the quashing petition in the case filed against Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Port and Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) and its chairman Nimmagadda Prasad.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, argued that if the petitioners wrong-tracked the council of ministers to gain the project, why couldn’t the subsequent governments withdraw the allotments. The arguments made by the CBI are ‘irrational’, he said, while reminding that the government still has two bank guarantees each worth Rs 2.5 crore. He alleged that the case was ‘politically motivated’ as the petitioners have not violated any rules. The case was adjourned to November 15.