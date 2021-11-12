Harish Rao hits back at BJP for ‘false’ claims over rice procurement, AIIMS land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arguing that the U-turn taken by the Central government on rice purchase has caused severe problems for farmers, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was maintaining that it would not procure rice from the State, whereas the saffron party leaders in the State were staging dharnas, demanding the State government to purchase the same.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Harish alleged that the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had recently blurted out untruths on various issues pertaining to the State, including rice procurement. “Kishan Reddy is competing with other State BJP leaders in spewing lies,” he alleged.

“Why is the Centre, which is procuring Punjab paddy, not coming forward to take Telangana rice” he wanted to know. The BJP leaders were also spreading lies using social media on KCR Kits, domestic gas refills, paddy procurement and others, he said.

Kishan Reddy had alleged that the State government did not hand over the land for the AIIMS, Bibinagar. “We have handed over 201.24 acres of land and a constructed building to the Centre. The State government wrote a letter to this effect to the AIIMS director,” he had said.

The BJP leaders are worse than Goebbels in spreading the lies, Harish alleged and demanded that Kishan Reddy tender an apology for his lies. “The State government requested sanction of medical colleges to the State. The then Union Health Minister also assured to sanction them, but failed to fulfil that promise,” Harish said.

“Sanctioning 27 medical colleges to Uttar Pradesh and not a single one to Telangana is nothing but a step-motherly treatment,” he said. “Telangana still needs 12 more medical colleges. Kishan Reddy should prevail upon the Centre and see that these colleges are sanctioned,” he added. He asked Kishan Reddy to ensure that the Centre implements the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

27 medical colleges to U.P., not one to TS?

