Telangana delegates meet representatives of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The objective of the meeting was to facilitate knowledge-sharing and cooperation between the two industry associations.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:32 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation from the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) on Thursday met representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The discussion was held on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020. The objective of the meeting was to facilitate knowledge-sharing and cooperation between the two industry associations. There was also a discussion regarding the emerging technologies and the need to extend support to the existing companies. 
FTCCI president Bhasker Reddy said both the chambers will work together to double the trade in the next two years, particularly from Telangana, and will promote trade in their respective countries.

