TRS holds dharna across Telangana seeking paddy procurement by Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS activists, including Ministers, staged dharnas across Telangana on Friday demanding that the Central government should procure entire Kharif paddy produced in the state.

As the Food Corporation of India decided to buy only 60 lakh tonnes of paddy, the State government wanted the Centre to procure entire 1.3 crore tonnes of paddy produced in the just concluded Kharif season. The TRS leaders alleged that the Centre was procuring paddy from Punjab, while neglecting the farmers of Telangana.

The TRS organised protest dharnas in all the Assembly headquarter towns.

TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao participated in the dharna in Sircilla, while Finance Minister T Harish Rao staged a protest in Siddipet. Panchayat Raj minister E Dayakar Rao participated in Warangal and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar participate in the dharna organised in Khammam.

Ministers and TRS workers raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government. In Hyderabad, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others organised a protest at Indira Park.

