12 Swachh Bharat Mission awards for Telangana  

CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana said that a total of 12 awards were announced for Telangana.

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission (Screengrab from website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana received a large number of awards under the prestigious Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which will receive awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021 and Garbage Free City Rating 2021.

This is the first time that ULBs in Telangana get a dozen awards in different categories. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will receive the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge, a first-of-its-kind challenge aimed at the safety and well-being of sanitation workers. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) was among the three winners of the SMSC award, which is aimed at preventing hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks and promoting mechanised cleaning. Secunderabad Cantonment was also declared as a winner under Swachh Survekshan-2021. 

The MoHUA conducted national-level sanitation challenges such as the Swachh Survekshan and Garbage Free City Rating from August 2020 to May 2021 and Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge from November 2020 to August 2021, which are aimed at improving the overall sanitation condition, enhancing citizen awareness and engagement towards waste management across all 4,300 cities and towns in the country. 

Winners of these challenges were declared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and will be felicitated during the Swach Amrit Mahotsav event in New Delhi on November 20. The other ULBs which will be receiving the awards as well are Siricilla, Siddipet, Nizampet, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Kosgi and Husnabad.

CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana said that a total of 12 awards were announced for Telangana. He attributed the achievement to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that the CM gave focused directions on sanitation, solid waste management and the Haritha Haram programme. He also praised MAUD  Minister KT Rama Rao for giving strategic guidance and timely  directions in the implementation all the activities within the timelines.

Event in delhi
Winners of these challenges were declared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and will be felicitated during the Swach Amrit Mahotsav event in New Delhi on Nov 20

