‘Having right attitude crucial for IPS officers’

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called upon the trainees to keep the right attitude.

Published: 13th November 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called upon the trainees to keep the right attitude. “You are leaving this police academy not only as police officers, but as soldiers of the new coming vibrant India. It is extremely important that you develop the right attitude. You cannot achieve all these without having the right attitude, right bent of mind, the right training and self-actualisation,” he said. 

He also praised SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal for laying emphasis on attitude during the training. Preparing them for the challenges ahead, Doval said that the trainees will be expected to undertake highly specialised investigation roles with the CBI, NIA, Economic Offences Wing (EOW and Cybercrime. 

“Prepare yourself for these and think big. Some of you also will be working with Intelligence, both within the country and outside. You are the ones who are responsible to see that the governments are able not only to take the informed, but enforced decisions, that can be enforced in a way to serve the people and the country’s interest at their best.” he said.

