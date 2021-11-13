Maoists used fake govt vehicles to move ammo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The overground workers (OGWs) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) had allegedly transported huge quantities of explosives from different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, claiming the vehicles they had used for the same belonged to the Forest Department.

The explosives were delivered to party’s central committee leader Madvi Hidma and other Maoists operating on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, found the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while probing the seizure of a huge cache of explosives at Dummugudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in February 2021.

The NIA had registered a fresh case in May 2021 and found that the top brass of the party had procured huge quantities of ammunition to carry out terrorist attacks, including attacks on security personnel. The Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against seven persons in the case, including Madvi Hidma, Koyyada Sambaiah (Telangana committee member) and others.

Investigations have so far revealed that the top leaders had hatched a criminal conspiracy with the OGWs to wage a war against the democratically elected government by preparing to carry out terrorist acts. “The underground members procured explosives through the OGWs for preparing IEDs, bombs, land mines and other weapons. Madvi Hidma paid the OGWs a huge sum of money in return,” the NIA found.