STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS is 3rd in reforms on EoDB

Andhra Pradesh has implemented 265 reforms out of 301. It is yet implement 33 reforms and three reforms were not applicable to the AP.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

ease of doing business

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is in third position in terms of implementing reforms in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) among all states. Out of the 301 reforms suggested, the State has so far implemented 274 reforms, according to the EoDB portal. It is yet to implement 25 reforms and two reforms were not applicable to the State. Madhya Pradesh is on top, implementing 285 out of 301 reforms. Rajasthan stood second with the implementation of 277 reforms. 

Andhra Pradesh has implemented 265 reforms out of 301. It is yet implement 33 reforms and three reforms were not applicable to the AP. Telangana is lagging in land administration and transfer of land property, change in land use and sector specific tourism. Official sources said that the EoDB is yet to start taking feedback from industrialists. After this, rankings would be announced. In the 2019 rankings, AP stood first. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ease of Doing Business EoDB reforms
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp