TS is 3rd in reforms on EoDB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is in third position in terms of implementing reforms in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) among all states. Out of the 301 reforms suggested, the State has so far implemented 274 reforms, according to the EoDB portal. It is yet to implement 25 reforms and two reforms were not applicable to the State. Madhya Pradesh is on top, implementing 285 out of 301 reforms. Rajasthan stood second with the implementation of 277 reforms.

Andhra Pradesh has implemented 265 reforms out of 301. It is yet implement 33 reforms and three reforms were not applicable to the AP. Telangana is lagging in land administration and transfer of land property, change in land use and sector specific tourism. Official sources said that the EoDB is yet to start taking feedback from industrialists. After this, rankings would be announced. In the 2019 rankings, AP stood first.