Telangana to see more thunderstorms

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation, different parts of the State, including Hyderabad, witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Friday. Till 6 pm, Mangampet in Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall of 36.3 mm, followed by Tadicherla in Jayashankar Bhupalpally (17.5 mm) and Kataram in the same district (13.3 mm), while Hyderabad experienced light rainfall in some parts.

According to the IMD, Hyderabad, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on Saturday.On the other hand, the States which witnessed breezy weather conditions for the past week have registered increasing minimum temperatures. In Hyderabad, minimum temperatures settled above 20 degree Celsius. As per the forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 19 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures could settle between 29 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius.