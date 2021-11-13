What does KCR do on Delhi trips, wonders Perni

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking serious exception to Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy’s comments, AP Minister for I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah said it is indeed a fact that his State was seeking its rightful share of funds from the Centre. “If we are going to Delhi to beg for funds, for what purpose does Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visit Delhi again and again,” he questioned.

The Minister maintained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have a habit of speaking differently on different occasions. Not mincing words, Perni Nani said Hyderabad was developed with everyone’s efforts in the undivided State. After bifurcation, Telangana had cornered all the development. He maintained that since it came to power, YSRC has been clearing up the mess left behind by the TDP government.

In another press conference, AP government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out the TS CM said that his government would adopt a diplomatic approach to solve issues. “Perhaps, Telangana ministers have not heard their CM’s comments. Why are they so bothered about what Andhra Pradesh does,” he asked.