Who will lift paddy stocks, asks Bhatti 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to run the administration and do justice to the farmers, who have been left in the lurch with none purchasing their harvested paddy, the TRS and the BJP are staging dharnas against each other to gain political mileage, said CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “If neither the State nor the Centre procures the paddy, who will lift the stocks. Will Pakistan or the US come and procure it,” he asked.The Congress leader said that the economy of the State was in dire straits now with both the State and Centre busy hitting out at each other rather than addressing a problem which needs an immediate solution. These dharnas, the Congress leader contended, were only to facilitate corporatisation of agriculture.