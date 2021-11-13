STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Who will lift paddy stocks, asks Bhatti 

These dharnas, the Congress leader contended, were only to facilitate corporatisation of agriculture.

Published: 13th November 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to run the administration and do justice to the farmers, who have been left in the lurch with none purchasing their harvested paddy, the TRS and the BJP are staging dharnas against each other to gain political mileage, said CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “If neither the State nor the Centre procures the paddy, who will lift the stocks. Will Pakistan or the US come and procure it,” he asked.The Congress leader said that the economy of the State was in dire straits now with both the State and Centre busy hitting out at each other rather than addressing a problem which needs an immediate solution. These dharnas, the Congress leader contended, were only to facilitate corporatisation of agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramark CLP Leader BJP TRS
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp