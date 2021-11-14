Mahbubnagar: Two held for raping woman, filming act

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Two persons were arrested for raping a soon-to-be bride and recording the act on their cellphone in Mahbubnagar town on Friday. According to Mahbubnagar One Town CI Rajeshwar Goud, two painters Rajender Reddy (35), a resident of Malkapur village of Koilkonda mandal and Anjaneyulu (27), a resident of Kotakadra village of Mahbubnagar mandal, have been working as daily wagers by soliciting work at TD Gutta labour adda.

On November 5, the duo lured a woman (21) looking for work at the labour adda, by promising her better wage and took her to a secluded location in Fatehpur Maisamma forest area on their two-wheeler, where they got her drunk and raped her. They also filmed the act on their cellphone.

With an intention of ruining her marriage scheduled for November 18, they sent the video to the victim’s fiance on Nov 10. Based on the complaint made by the victim’s parents, police who were on the lookout for the two accused, arrested them from TD Gutta on Friday.