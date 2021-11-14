A home made of dreams for the homeless

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though most orphanages in Telangana have been struggling a lot to meet day-to-day expenses owing to the outbreak of Covid and the imposition of back-to-back lockdowns, Anaadha Vidyarthi Griha located at Chitra layout in LB Nagar area has managed to defy all odds and provide necessary facilities to the residents.

Even when people grew sceptical about the functioning of orphanages and the credibility of such institutions, after their donating power started going down due to unemployment and pay cuts, Anaadha Vidyarthi Griha continued to receive donations from all corners because of the transparency in its operations.

At this point, one may wonder what makes this institute different from its counterparts. Where should we begin? Unlike other orphanages, the residents of Anaadha Vidyarthi Griha carry out chores such as cooking, cleaning, purchasing essentials and stocking of these items themselves. Apart from this, they also monitor the flow of donations and maintain all records efficiently.

A visit to the orphanage would reveal as to how fortunate the residents are. From spacious dormitories with double-decked beds and separate lockers to a library with thousands of books and a projector with a screen, an auditorium for special classes and meetings, a computer lab for those attending online classes and a huge dining hall with a well-equipped kitchen, are what the inmates get to avail here.

From schoolchildren to those pursuing higher education, all residents are studying in prestigious institutions free of cost. These students have access to Saroornagar Indoor Stadium and receive free treatment at a nearby hospital. Be it an occasion for mourning or celebration, the residents get lunch and dinner on a daily basis, thanks to scores of kindhearted donors.

All thanks to the efforts of a government employee who invested several decades of his life into building this fort. Late Ambadas Mukhedkar, an advocate, established this orphanage at his residence in Jambagh. After Mukhedkar’s death in 1982, his successors demolished the house, rendering around 40 orphans homeless. M Rajesh, a senior assistant who worked in the Forest Department at that time, came to know about the plight of these orphans.

Moved by this, Rajesh established an orphanage in 1982 with two residents, by collecting donations from his colleagues, at Rs 400 per month as rent. Year after year, admissions and the inflow of funds into the institute kept growing, as thousands of government employees began donating little sums every month.

After several failed attempts to get a permanent facility, Rajesh was successful in 2007 when the State government allotted a 2,250 sq yd land for the orphanage on lease till 2040, where a G+2 building was constructed later.

The unique thing about the orphanage is that the management committee comprises donors and former residents. “We request the government, authorities concerned and the citizens to refer as many kids in distress to us as possible. We currently have the capability to provide a roof over their head,” Rajesh says.

It all started in 1982

Late Ambadas Mukhedkar, an advocate, established this orphanage at his residence in Jambagh. After Mukhedkar’s death in 1982, his successors demolished the house, rendering 40 orphans homeless. M Rajesh, a forest official, who came to know about this, established another orphanage in 1982. Year after year, admissions and the inflow of funds kept growing, thanks to kind-hearted government staff