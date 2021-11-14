Agri minister S Niranjan Reddy warns Union govt on acting against ryots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has cautioned the Centre that historically, governments that have acted against the interests of Telangana and farmers haven’t prospered. Addressing the media on Saturday, he advised the Centre to not create a situation where farmers would have to revolt against governments, which was being seen in the way farmers in North India had been waging a relentless movement against the proposed Farm Laws.

He said an action plan on the issue would be chalked out by the State government after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held discussions with MPs, Cabinet Ministers and MLAs.He questioned why the Centre, which had waived off defaulted loans amounting to Rs 6 lakh crore to save banks, was not willing to spend a few thousand crore to procure food grains.

The minister pointed out that the State government’s estimation of paddy cultivation in 62 lakh acres was found to be almost accurate by the Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, which has forecast rice production in 59 lakh acres in a letter dated November 12.