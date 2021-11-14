STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold protests in Delhi, not here: YS Sharmila

Originally, Sharmila had planned to undertake the deeksha for 72 hours, but she got only a day’s permission to be at Indira Park. 

Published: 14th November 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila questioned the ruling TRS party over the rationale of holding a protest programme in the city in support of farmers, rather than undertaking the demonstration in Delhi.
Addressing partymen after breaking her ‘deeksha’ (hunger strike) at dharna chowk, Sharmila said holding such a programme in the national capital would have created a bigger impact.

“It was all done to evade responsibility. KCR should resign if he cannot stand by his word. If at all the ruling TRS was serious about farmers, it should have battled it out in Delhi,” she said.

Referring to the issue of paddy cultivation and procurement, she said shifting to an alternate crop was not as easy as changing Ministers.  She gave an ultimatum of three weeks to the State government to procure paddy from ryots, failing which she would begin a hunger strike till death. 

