Land given, BJP changing statements: T Harish Rao on AIIMS Bibinagar issue

HYDERABAD: Following Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s claims over the State not allotting land for the AIIMS Bibinagar campus, Health Minister T Harish Rao alleged that Kishan was frequently changing his statements on the issue.

Harish, in a statement on Saturday, said that though the State was trying to get new medical colleges sanctioned for the past seven years, the Centre had not sanctioned even a single one. Due to the changed policy of the Centre, Telangana wouldn’t get THEM in the third phase either, he claimed.

“After I have showed the documents relating to the land allotment to AIIMS, now Kishan Reddy has changed his words and is saying that the State did not hand over documents relating to the building and did not get the environmental clearance,” the Health Minister said.

Harish said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wrote a letter to the Central government on October 9 seeking terms of reference for the land transfer. He said the State government had already allotted 201 acres of land to AIIMS.

Disputing Kishan’s statement that the building meant for AIIMS was constructed during erstwhile AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime, Rao said, “The fact is that during YSR’s regime, the building was only partially built. After the formation of the State, the government spent Rs 45 crore on the building and started OP and other services in it.