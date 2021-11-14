STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walls that talk

Marlavai is the new hot topic in A’bad, thanks to the unparalleled profusion of murals painted by locals on the walls of various buildings

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A small tribal village, located just about nine kilometre away from Jainoor mandal headquarters, is the new hot topic in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district. Spread over a mere 9.33 sq km, Marlavai has been attracting people from all across the erstwhile district for the past few months, thanks to the unparalleled profusion of murals painted by local residents on the walls of various houses. Even elected representatives from various parts of the district are making a beeline to the hamlet to see the intricate wall paintings that highlight the culture and tradition of tribals.

Local Sarpanch Kanaka Pratibha Venkateshwar Rao says that they decided to adorn the walls of houses, panchayat buildings and schools in the hamlet with intricate paintings to educate future generations on the features of tribal culture and traditions. “Youngsters who currently live in urban areas too should know their roots. That was the sole idea behind this initiative,” Venkateshwar Rao adds.

While the local water tank has a beautiful mural of a thickly grown tree with roots that delve into the heart of the village which has been depicted as a place where both aquatic and terrestrial animals live in harmony, the walls of various houses have been embellished with paintings that portray the relationship between tribals and the nature.

Apart from this, the local residents have also arranged eco-friendly chairs made from bamboo at various points in the village. This initiative has, according to the local officials, helped scores of tribals get employment.

Meanwhile, on learning about the initiatives of these tribals, a team of the district administration’s architecture wing visited Marlavai and inspected the area to develop it further. Now, the local residents, officials and elected representatives are waiting to get assistance from the district administration to give their tiny village a proper facelift.

