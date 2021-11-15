STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adivasis of Telangana's Adilabad hope to benefit from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's tour

It may be recalled that the Central government had recently announced its decision to celebrate tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's 146th birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adivasis are eagerly looking forward to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's tour of erstwhile Adilabad district, slated for Monday. This is the first time that a Governor will be visiting Adilabad, after the formation of a separate Telangana in 2014, to take part in the celebrations organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

It may be recalled that the Central government had recently announced its decision to celebrate Munda's 146th birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. As part of this, Governor Soundararajan would visit the ancient Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal and offer prayers to the sacred deity of Nagoba.

Tribals of the erstwhile district are hopeful that the Governor's visit will benefit them in many ways. Since the Governor holds special power over many Acts related to their lives, Adivasis are planning to bring to her notice various matters, including pattas for podu lands, GO No 3, migration of Lambadas to get ST certificates, establishment of a tribal university and lack of road connectivity.

Speaking to Express, Adivasi Sena State president Kova Daulath Rao slammed the State government for not filing a review petition in the Apex Court after it quashed the GO 3, which facilitated 100 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) teachers in scheduled areas of TS.

It may be mentioned here that the GO MS No 3, formerly  GO No 275, was issued by the then government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2000, reserving 100 per cent teacher jobs to local Adivasis in the scheduled areas.

Meanwhile, Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti district president Godam Ganesh demanded that the government take measures to remove migrated Lambadas from the ST category. The tribals are also planning to bring to the notice of Soundararajan the hardships being faced by podu farmers.

