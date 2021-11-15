STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Telangana unit to lend an ear to Nalgonda, Suryapet farmers

Published: 15th November 2021 08:59 AM

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP's Telangana unit appears determined to carry the war into the enemy's camp. The party's State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will visit Nalgonda and Suryapet districts on Monday for two days to get a first-hand account of the travails of farmers in getting their paddy procured by government agencies.

The decision comes close on the heels of TRS protests across the State, blaming the Centre for not procuring the entirety of Kharif paddy produced in the State. The TRS' dharnas had generated intense heat with Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, among others, leading from the front.

The BJP leader would visit the IKP Centre at Arjalabavi in Nalgonda (Rural) mandal and interact with farmers in Miryalaguda, Neredcherla and Gaddipally areas on Monday. On November 16, he would visit Thirumalagiri, Thungaturthi, Devaruppala and Jangaon.

According to party sources, Sanjay Kumar would also closely watch how paddy is being procured by the State government at IKP Centres and find out whether the farmers are indeed getting the MSP for their produce.

Close monitoring

