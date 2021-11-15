STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No railway reservations during nights till November 20: South Central Railway

Passengers have been advised to bear in mind that the ticket reservation facility would not be available on these dates and timings.

Published: 15th November 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will remain closed for six hours between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am for a period of six days from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the intervening night of November 19 and 20. 

Following the decision of the Railways to discontinue the 'special train' tag for a few trains and restore the pre-COVID train numbers and fares, the South Central Railway (SCR) intends to update the same during the said period. Passengers have been advised to bear in mind that the ticket reservation facility would not be available on these dates and timings.

"A massive amount of previous and current passenger booking data needs to be updated. This is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented in the night to minimise the impact on ticketing services. Barring the PRS, all other enquiry services will continue to work uninterruptedly," said SCR officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railways Passenger Reservation System South Central Railway
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp