No railway reservations during nights till November 20: South Central Railway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will remain closed for six hours between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am for a period of six days from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the intervening night of November 19 and 20.

Following the decision of the Railways to discontinue the 'special train' tag for a few trains and restore the pre-COVID train numbers and fares, the South Central Railway (SCR) intends to update the same during the said period. Passengers have been advised to bear in mind that the ticket reservation facility would not be available on these dates and timings.

"A massive amount of previous and current passenger booking data needs to be updated. This is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented in the night to minimise the impact on ticketing services. Barring the PRS, all other enquiry services will continue to work uninterruptedly," said SCR officials.