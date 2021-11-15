STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government raises PRLIS, Nakkalagandi irrigation scheme at Southern Zonal Council meet

Other issues raised by Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali included the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Sangambanda Barrage.

Published: 15th November 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Banda-meedipally tunnel being constructed as part of the PRLIS 

The Banda-meedipally tunnel being constructed as part of the PRLIS (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government raised issues pertaining to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and Nakkalagandi Lift Irrigation Scheme on the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir at the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati on Sunday.

Other issues raised by Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah included the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Sangambanda Barrage - which would submerge villages in Karnataka - and the dues of Rs 6,015 crore to be paid by the power utilities of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh towards the cost of power supplied by the latter after the State bifurcation.

Division of properties of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, division of government companies and corporations under Schedule IX, bifurcation of institutions under Schedule X and establishment of educational institutions (Section 93 and Schedule XIII) also came up for discussion.

As for PRLIS and Nakkalagandi LIS, it was decided that Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of the two projects would be submitted to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) by January 15 so that the Central Water Commission (CWC) could apprise them. With respect to Sangambanda, it was decided that a joint inspection would be done by both Telangana and Karnataka.

It was also resolved that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would sort out the power dues issue amicably. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar raised the issue of the tribal university promised in the AP Reorganisation Act. An assurance was given that it would be done expeditiously

Deliberations  

Division of properties of  AP Bhavan in New Delhi, division of government companies under Schedule IX and bifurcation of institutes under Schedule X came up for discussion

